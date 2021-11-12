Libra Daily Horoscope - November 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel. Do not take sides at work, as it will land you in a delicate situation. You could lose money or precious belongings if you aren't careful.
- Lucky Colour: Cream
- Lucky Number: 9
