Meet Pedongi, the brave mule

The loyalty of dogs and horses has long been the subject of legends and fables. But did you know that mules, commonly thought to be unintelligent and docile, are capable of extraordinary feats, too?

Post-Independence, mules have served alongside soldiers in each battle. In the British Indian Army, over a thousand mules participated in the Allied Forces’ rescue mission in Dunkirk, France. The hybrid equines are a cross of mare and jack.

In 1962, one such mule, a bay mare of Spanish breed, was inducted into the 853 Animal Transport Company of the Army Service Corps. After training, she was deployed in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.

A veteran claims, “It was bitterly cold at 13,000 ft, and the snow cover was so dense that even the finest soldiers struggled to wade through it. Under such trying conditions, this young mule, unacclimatised to the weather, was tasked to transport food and ammunition for soldiers at a higher base camp. In frigid winds that could inflict frostbite in minutes, the mule, along with her trooper, walked on treacherous terrains to complete her mission. The soldiers were delighted to see the animal who arrived as their saviour.”

She remained the unit’s haulier for many years, serving in tough terrains without a complaint.

Many of her fellow mules were stationed in the area for various purposes. Some carried artillery guns up the mountainside, while others, like herself, delivered food and ammunition, and general supplies to the forces.

Even though she was a superhero in many ways, no one bothered to give her a name. Her only identifying feature was the number ‘15328’, branded on her front right hoof. Until the beginning of the 20th century, cavalry units in armies worldwide rode their steeds into battle, and the mules were the unheralded support staff.

But ‘Hoof no. 15328’ was destined for remarkable feats. Nine years into her service, India went to war with Pakistan in 1971. She was deployed on the western front. She was now serving amid airstrikes and heavy machine gunfire, adding to her list of accomplishments.

Veterans claim she had been serving alongside the troops dutifully when something dreadful occurred. A cloud of bullets hit the animal transport column she was a part of, and she lost many comrades, including fellow mules. As for the rest, they became war captives.

In a scenario where human lives didn’t matter, ‘15328’ was just a mule — a species considered beneath humans. As a prisoner of war, she was being exploited, forced to work harder, and made to starve.

“She worked tirelessly for a fortnight, hardly stopping for food, water, or sleep. Her comrades she had stood with once were now shackled and defenceless as they watched an old friend serve her ‘new masters’,” claim veterans.

A veteran said, “One morning, while transporting a machine gun and heavy bag of munitions to a forward post, she decided to cross the ‘no man’s land’ to return to her parent unit. Fatigued yet determined, she trudged over 20 km to reach an Indian outpost. The Indian troops were surprised to see the familiar face. They were impressed by the creature’s sure-footedness and bravery, but more importantly, her loyalty, as she made her way back to the unit all alone.”

She was given first-aid and food, and after a day’s recuperation, she returned to the warfront.

The war ended, but her stint with the army continued. The average military career for a mule is 18 years. However, in 1987, a senior army officer was surprised to learn that ‘15328’ had been around for 25 years and was still willing to serve at altitudes of up to 17,000 ft. The officer was moved by her long and devoted service and recommended that she be awarded.

Finally, she was bestowed with a ceremonial velvet rug and the name Pedongi. She was no longer just a number. Pedongi continued to serve in the army till 1997 and became the world’s longest-serving military mule. A year into her retirement, she passed away peacefully in 1998.

The army honoured her again in 2017 by naming a lounge for its officers at the Delhi cantonment after her.

Pedongi’s unwavering commitment made her a household name. She showed us how underdogs are worthy of as much respect as “the titans”.