OnePlus 8T features revealed ahead of launch

After announcing to launch the OnePlus 8T on October 14, the company has formally started teasing key features of the upcoming premium Android phone.

OnePlus has confirmed the new OnePlus 8T will boast Fluid Display with the 120Hz refresh rate and the sampling rate of up to 240Hz. In addition to reduced latency, the new phone is said to come with a full HD+ 2.5D flexible display and HDR10+ standard and promises immersive viewing experience while watching high-resolution videos and playing graphics-rich games. Also, the browsing internet and navigating on the phone will be buttery smooth.

Also, the OnePlus 8T has received A+ grading from the renowned private screen quality rating agency Display Mate.



OnePlus 8T display teaser. Credit: OnePlus blog



"In addition, we also raised the brightness adjustment scale to 8,192 levels, which is equivalent to 8 times the average brightness level difference detectable to the human eye, making the transition between various brightness settings feel natural and comfortable," One Plus said.

Furthermore, the company has used E3 luminescent material for the OnePlus 8T’s 120Hz Fluid Display and this reduces potential harm from blue light. Also, OnePlus has made as many as 142 optimizations in the new OxygenOS 11 to offer the best viewing experience on the 8T.

OnePlus is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery and support 65W Warp Charge. With this, OnePlus 8T can get fully charged from zero to 100% in just in 39 minutes. And with just 15 minutes of charging, the phone can power from zero to 58%, which can be managed to last a full day by adopting some conservative methods.

"It (the charger) features a dual-end Type-C port design, offering better compatibility and supports up to 45W PD fast charge. That means it gives you the freedom and ability to juice up multiple supporting devices from your OnePlus Buds to even your laptop. The charger is also backward compatible with our previous charging protocols, meaning you can still enjoy the same speeds you’re used to while charging any OnePlus device," the company said.

OnePlus has incorporated an extra encryption chip to the charger and cable, and 12 temperature sensors in the phone to allow the handset to charge intelligently and efficiently in different situations.



The new OnePlus 8T will come with 65W Warp Charger. Credit: OnePlus official blog



Also, there is a new heat dissipation system in the OnePlus 8T to keep the charging temperature at a normal level. All of these features have been added to ensure that Warp Charge 65 is not only lightning fast but also safe to use at any time, OnePlus noted.

The company has not revealed other key features such as the processor, RAM, and storage, but rumour has it that the OnePlus 8T will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 plus chipset backed by 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

There is also speculation that there will be no Pro version this time. Just the OnePlus 8T will be announced along with an accessory most probably a smartwatch.

