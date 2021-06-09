OnePlus Nord CE 5G features teased ahead of launch

With just a day left before the launch, OnePlus has teased interesting new features of the upcoming device Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 5G will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with the company's proprietary super-fast Warp Charge 30T Plus tech. With this, it will be able power up the phone's battery zero to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Also, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will boast a feature-rich 64MP triple camera on the back. It has also revealed that the new phone will have 3.5mm audio jack, which is sorely missed in top-end models.

Furthermore, the device will have a matte finish. And, one of the models will be called Blue Void.

"Curtain coated and wrapped in a matte texture, its finish leaves no fingerprints and reveals a fresh nuance from every angle. It’s literally like staring into a deep ocean. Hence the name (Blue Void)," the company said.



Key features of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Credit: Amazon India



Word on the street is that OnePlis Nore CE will have an AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and an Always-on-Display feature. Inside, it will run Android 11-based OxygenOS backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Depending on the RAM+Storage configuration, it is said to be priced anywhere between Rs 22,000 and Rs 26,000.

Like the previous times, the new OnePlus phone will also be available exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus online stores.

