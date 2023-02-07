Pisces Daily Horoscope – February 07, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it.
Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today.
Lucky Colour: Carnation
Lucky Number: 5
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack
Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel
Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake
'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries
40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report
Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath