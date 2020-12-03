Reliance Jio-Krikey launch Yaatra AR game on Google Play, Apple App Store

In the 2019 edition of the Annual General Meeting, Aakash Ambani (Director & Head of Strategy) had revealed that the Jio would bring new services beyond cellular, JioFiber broadband internet, and Cable set-top-box services. One such promise was Augmented Reality games. Now, the company in collaboration with Krikey launched new AR game Yaatra.

It should be noted that Krikey founded by Jhanvi and Ketaki Shrira sisters. It has fully conceptualised and developed the Yaatra AR game. Recently, Jio led the Series A funding round, taking the total funding raised by Krikey to $22 million (approx. Rs 162.55 crore).

How the Krikey's Yaatra is played:

Like Pokémon GO, where users have to travel places to find the Pokemon animal; the Yaatra game makes use of the mobile phone camera, and players have to step into the action-adventure story of Yaatra.

Here players will travel through the places and join the quest to defeat a monster army. They will get weapons such as the bow and arrow, chakra, lightning, and fire bolts; Also, players can battle through different levels of combat and puzzle games.

If the customer is a Jio subscriber, they can avail of extra benefits such as the 3D Avatar feature, exclusive Gameplay tokens (to unlock additional weapons and powers), and extra game levels to continue the play.

Once players complete their gameplay, they can choose to share a personalized video with friends. There are also video feeds to see gameplay videos posted by other users and a digital training ground where players can practice their bow and arrow skills before playing again.

"Krikey will inspire a generation of Indians to embrace Augmented Reality. Our vision is to bring the best experiences from across the world to India and the introduction of Yaatra is a step in that direction. Augmented Reality gaming takes the user into a world of its own, and we invite every Jio and non-Jio user to experience AR through Yaatra,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

Now, Yaatra is available for download on both Google Play for Android and Apple App Store for iPhones, iPads, and more.

Krikey Yaatra AR game trailer:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.