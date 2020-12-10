Samsung unveils next-gen 110-inch 4K TV with MicroLED display

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Thursday unveiled the next-generation 110-inch MicroLED television.

"In 2018, Samsung’s first MicroLED display was introduced in the form of “The Wall”— a system of configurable modules that could be installed professionally. With the new 110” MicroLED, Samsung is delivering the MicroLED experience in a traditional TV form for the first time. Unlike its modular counterpart, installation and calibration is streamlined since the new 110” MicroLED model is prefabricated — offering stunning video, audio, and smart capabilities out of the box," the company said.



Samsung's new 110-inch MicroLED TV. Credit: Samsung



The new Samsung MicroLEd TV comes with micrometer-sized LED lights and this eliminates the need for using separate backlight and color filters, which we see in the current crop of the conventional LED TV display. Here, the MicroLED units have self-illuminating attribute and can produce light and color from its own pixel structures. It promises to offer 100% of the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) and Adobe RGB color gamut, and accurately deliver wide colour gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This apparently results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.

Also, Samsung notes that MicroLED is made of inorganic materials and promises long-lasting and durable displays for TVs. It can sustain up to 100,000 hours of usage, that's equivalent to more than 10 years of lifespan.



Samsung's new 110-inch MicroLED TV. Credit: Samsung



Another interesting thing about the new Samsung MicroLED TV is that it boasts a near-bezel-free display having a 99% screen-to-body ratio and despite enormous design challenges, the company managed to incorporate 'Majestic Sound System' and promises to deliver Dolby 5.1 channel sound output.

For now, Samsung hasn't revealed the price of the new MicroLED TV, but confirmed to introduce it initially in the home market of South Korea by this year-end and will make it available globally in early 2021.

