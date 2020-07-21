Shashi Tharoor’s Covid-19 message is hidden in a stack of books - can you spot it? 

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a fascinating photo on Twitter yesterday. The photo is that of a bookshelf, decked with a colorful array of books containing a secret message.

“Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order! #covid19,” wrote the former Minister of State for External Affairs.

Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order! #covid19 pic.twitter.com/Zt6j5hNy5H — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2020

Several people lauded the leaders innovative way of spreading awareness.

“We should instead be happy that there is at least someone in politics...whom we can look up to,” wrote a follower from Roorkee.

The image has received over 17,500 likes. It is very much in sync with Tharoor’s persona, who is known to be a voracious reader.