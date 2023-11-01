The busy doctor who gave himself another job: Tracking Nazi loot

After his grandfather, Max Hahn, had been released from prison, Hayden said, Hahn and his wife went to Hamburg, hoping to emigrate. But in 1941 they were deported to Riga, Latvia, and put on a train destined for a concentration camp. Gertrud Hahn is believed to have died on the train. Max was killed in a mass shooting near Riga in 1942. The Hahns' two children, Hanni and Rudolf, Hayden's father, had been sent to safety in England in 1939.