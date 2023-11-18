The organic beauty of Kathakali makeup

Co-performers Kalamandalam Manu Sivaraj and Paravoor Suresh Kumar got down to do their makeup. Sivaraj was embodying Draupadi but in the disguise of Sairandhri, a servant to the queen of the Virat kingdom, Sudheshna. Kumar was portraying Bhima, who would confront Sudheshna’s brother Keechaka. They applied a yellowish-orange pigment on their faces. It was made from manayola and cinnabar powders and rice flour. They used kohl to highlight their eyes and brows. To lend a feminine look, Sivaraj applied a red pigment to his lips. It was made from the ‘flame of the forest’ flower, known as Palash in Hindi.