Today's Horoscope – July 16, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 July 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalize on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans is likely. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior may be giving you misguiding information. It is good to communicate using your heart rather than your head. Travel plans should take shape.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves.
Lucky Colour: Pearl
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Lucky Colour: Olive
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favorable. In-laws may be troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 7
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile, occur.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 2
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20 - Mar 20): A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev