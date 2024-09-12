Today's Horoscope – September 12, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 September 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today.
Lucky colour: Brick-red
Lucky number: 7
Taurus
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 3
Gemini
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Lucky number: 1
Cancer
An unexpected opportunity may present itself today, one that challenges your usual perspective. A new hobby or interest could become a refreshing outlet for you. Engage in deep conversations; they'll be more revealing than you expect.
Lucky colour: Teal
Lucky number: 2
Leo
A moment of introspection will reveal more about your desires and goals. A random act of kindness from someone might surprise you, hinting at deeper connections. Venturing out of your comfort zone today will bring unexpected rewards.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 5
Virgo
An old book or message will spark a new line of thought. Today favours collaboration; pooling resources with someone will lead to shared success. A chance encounter in the evening might lead to an enlightening discussion.
Lucky colour: Sage
Lucky number: 8
Libra
Enhancing your mindset will improve your decision-making. Engaging in a creative project will bring you closer to your inner muse. An old memory might resurface, leading to a renewed connection.
Lucky colour: Rose
Lucky number: 6
Scorpio
Trusting your instincts will guide you towards uncharted yet fulfilling territories. A candid conversation will shed light on an unresolved matter. Immersing yourself in a passion project will be therapeutic and rewarding.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
Embracing spontaneity will lead to an adventure that sparks joy. Delving into a philosophical book or documentary will expand your horizons. A mentor or guide may provide invaluable insights, fuelling your personal growth.
Lucky colour: Turquoise
Lucky number: 4
Capricorn
Focusing on long-term goals will provide a roadmap for success. Being open to feedback can foster growth in professional spheres. Cultivating mindfulness will enhance emotional well-being.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
Embracing innovative ideas can lead to breakthroughs in challenging situations. Strengthening community ties will bring a sense of belonging. Reflecting on personal values will guide actions and choices.
Lucky colour: Periwinkle
Lucky number: 3
Pisces
Immerse yourself in artistic endeavours to find solace and inspiration. Dreams may hold meaningful messages, so pay attention. Engaging in acts of kindness will amplify inner peace and joy.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev