Truecaller brings new 'Call Reason' feature

Popular caller-identification app Truecaller has announced to bring a new value-added feature that will surely enhance the user-experience during receiving a personal, business, or urgent call.

Truecaller's finest feature has been to help us identify the unknown caller and now, it is adding another, which allows the caller to include the reason for the call.

"We’ve been seeing tweets and messages from you telling us that you wanted to know why people were calling. It’s clearly a great idea, so we made it happen. Although it only takes up a small part of the app, this feature will change the way you make and receive calls, just as our famous Caller ID has done for Truecaller users around the world," Truecaller said.

Not just for unknown callers, but also friends and family, they can make use of the 'Call Reason' to make you decide whether to answer the call or reject it.

For instance, if you see this message from a family member-- ‘Please answer the call. There is an emergency’. It will certainly help make a faster decision to stop what you are doing, even if you are in a meeting and pick the call.

Here's how to set up call reason on Truecaller:

For all the outgoing calls (Settings -> General-> Call Reason)

For a particular call only/On-Demand (Profile view -> Call Reason)

Note: If you are a heavy or power user and you want to add Call Reason to all of your outgoing calls, then you should enable this feature by visiting Settings. You can Add up to 3 Reasons.

Once this setting is enabled, you will always see a Reason Picker before any outgoing call made by Truecaller.



Call Reason feature on the Truecaller app on Android phone. Credit: Truecaller



For now, only the Truecaller users on Android are able to see Call Reason. Right now the free feature is being rolled out to users around the world on Truecaller (version 11.30) for Android.

Also, Truecaller has introduced an SMS schedule feature as well.



Truecaller now allows users to schedule the time to send an SMS. Credit: Truecaller.



Users can schedule SMS by simply selecting the icon (see above) while messaging and choose a date and time. Your message will be sent then, and you will always be able to see it scheduled in your chat. This feature is available for Android users only.

"With our new features around communication, Truecaller has an exciting vision for how this will also improve your communication with businesses. In 2021, Truecaller Priority customers and verified businesses (including those on cloud telephony services) will be able to set a Call Reason for when they call customers. This will ensure better pick-up rates and relationships with Truecaller users," the company added.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.