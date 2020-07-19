Twitter testing customisable icons, splash screen

Four new icons have been leaked as part of Twitter’s plan to offer additional choices to users, as reported by 9to5mac.

Twitter plans to expand the choices offered to its iOS users. The company apparently sent a new survey to those enrolled in the Twitter Insiders programme, which is “an online market research community for Twitter.”

Four new icons have been leaked from the survey, whose members are bound by confidentiality.

According to reports, Twitter is seeking feedback from users on four different types of icons and which would be the most preferable to them. The results of the survey could determine what an updated and spruced up Twitter icon for iOS looks like. Or the survey could be an indication of Twitter’s desire to allow users to customise or choose the icon they most prefer.

The microblogging website is also testing the “splash screen” feature.

The platform underwent a massive security breach on Wednesday, where high-profile accounts like those of Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Michael Bloomberg, and Warren Buffet amongst others were targeted.