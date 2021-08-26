Virgo Daily Horoscope - August 26, 2021

Virgo Daily Horoscope - August 26, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 00:54 ist

Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Lucky Number: 1.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Virgo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 