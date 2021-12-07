Virgo Daily Horoscope - December 7, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 7
