Vivo all set to bring camera-centric X50 series mobiles, TWS Neo in India

Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo announced to host a virtual product launch event later this week in India.

Vivo is all set to bring the company's flagship X50 series phones along with Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) Neo earphones on July 16.

The Vivo X50 is expected to come in two variants-- X50 and X50 Pro. The highlight of the upcoming phones are said to be photography hardware and it will have a new-age Gimbal Camera System that promises to capture near-perfect stable pictures and videos compared to conventional phones with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Also, it is said to come with advanced Night mode and offer the best low-light photos.

Other specifications of the Vivo X50 series will be formally revealed on Thursday.



Vivo TWS Neo teaser (Vivo India/Twitter screen-grab)



On the other hand, Vivo TWS Neo is touted to offer good sound output with DeepX Stereo effects and seamlessly pair with companion phones with less fuss.

