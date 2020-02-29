Vivo shows off Apex 2020 concept phone with extraordinary camera, battery

Vivo was supposed to show off the company's concept phone Apex 2020 at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event got cancelled.

Now, the popular Chinese smartphone-maker released a video of Apex 2020 and also its innovative display design language, camera capabilities and its super-fast battery charging technology.

Vivo Apex 2020 flaunts uni-body design with an invisible front camera. It is incorporated the small module in the top left corner where the display cascades to the middle of the frame. It so well hidden, people will have a hard time locating it in a first glimpse and only be able to see when they tap on the camera app and switch the side for a selfie.

Another interesting aspect of the Vivo Apex 2020 is the primary camera. It has a massive circular module with very little protrusion on the back and if the company is to be believed, the device can achieve continuous optical zoom under high magnifications between 5x-7.5x. And yet, there won't be a loss of image quality and won't find any noise like we see most of the current crop of flagship phones.

Vivo Apex 2020 comes equipped with '4-group lens combination' with two groups fixed and two groups movable, which achieves high-magnification continuous zoom and real-time focus at one time, the company said.



Vivo APEX 2020 super zoom technology (Credit: Vivo)



It is also assisted by the periscope structure and yet the entire module is only 6.2 mm thin. To further enhance the image quality, the comes with an innovative multi-frame algorithm so that scenery from afar can also be easily captured, thus making Vivo Apex 2020 the world’s first smartphone equipped with high-magnification continuous zoom.

Also, it has a gimbal-stabilizing main camera, which promises to offer the most stable video recording capability for any phone in the market.

"It has optical stabilization in the front-back and left-right inclined directions with enhanced performance. Lab tests demonstrate that compared to the traditional OIS system, its stabilization angle is 200% extended. In addition, the image integrity is preserved to a greater extent," says Vivo.



Vivo APEX 2020 primary camera on the back (Credit: Vivo)



With stable camera hardware, it effectively extends the exposure time and thus, the phone promises top-notch night photography image quality.

It also boasts 3rd Generation Screen SoundCasting Technology, Instant Photobomb Removal and Voice Tracking Auto-Focus.

Besides the camera, Vivo Apex 2020 has another trick up in its sleeves to make itself stand out among the peers. While rival brands are offering 60W fast charging via wire, the Vivo seems to have achieved an extraordinary feat in the wireless charging.

Vivo Apex 2020 supports 60W Wireless Super FlashCharge. For instance, if the device has 4,000mAh battery, it can get charged up from zero to 50% in just 20 minutes.

The company has not announced whether it has plans to offer Vivo Apex 2020 in global markets in limited units or offer its camera and battery technology in future commercial phones in 2020.

Watch the new Vivo APEX 2020 video here:

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.