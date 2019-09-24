Vivo U10 with triple camera, massive battery launched

Its been barely a few days since Vivo launched the V17 Pro and now, the Chinese company has announced a new budget mobile U10 series in India.

The new Vivo U10 sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (1544x720p) display and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE backed by Android Pie-based 3GB/4GB RAM (LPDDR4) and a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple cameras-- main 13MP + 8MP (wide angle) and a 2MP depth sensor for Bokeh effect on the back. It also comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) filer, Backlight HDR, Portrait mode, slow motion and time-lapse.

On the front, it features an 8MP with AI Face Beauty app and screen flash capability for low-light selfies.

Another aspect of the Vivo U10 is the battery capacity. It houses a massive 5,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to offer close to 38.6 hours of talk time, up to 12 hours of YouTube and close to 7 hours of PUBG gaming. It also supports 18W fast charging. With just 10 mins of charging, the phone can offer 1.5 hours of talk time, 1.5 hours of YouTube videos and 1 hour of PUB gaming, the company claims.



Vivo U10 series (Picture Credit: Vivo India)



The new Vivo U10 will be offered in three configuration--3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 8,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively.

Vivo U10 vs competition:

The new Vivo U10 will be going popular Xiaomi Redmi 7 (review), HTC Wildfire X, and Galaxy M10s, among others.

