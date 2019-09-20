Vivo V17 Pro with quad-camera debuts in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH News Service,
  • Sep 20 2019, 16:42pm ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2019, 16:46pm ist

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched the new Vivo V17 Pro series on 20 September in New Delhi.

The new Vivo V17 Pro sports a 6.44-inch full HD super AMOLED screen and thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism, maximum space of the front panel is occupied by the functional display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.65-percent screen-to-body ratio.

It boasts dual 32MP+8MP pop-up camera and is capable of taking wide-angle shots up to 105-degree, which will come handy to take group selfies.

On the back, it houses a 48MP primary (with Sony IMX586 sensor), 8MP (ultra wide), 13 MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It can take portrait images, macro close up shots, low-light pictures, wide-angle landscape and more.


Vivo V17 Pro series launched in India (Picture Credit: Vivo India)

Vivo V17 Pro runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch 9.1 OS with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,100mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also supports 18W fast charging.

The new V17 Pro will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo e-store and brick-and-mortar retail chains from September 27 onwards for Rs 29,999 in India. 

As part of the launch campaign, Vivo V17 Pro consumers are entitled to get free one-time screen replacement provided they buy the device before October 8. There is also 10% cashback for HDFC and ICICI card users.

Vivo V17 Pro vs competition:
The new Vivo V17 Pro will be up against the popular Redmi K20(review), Honor 20i, Oppo Reno 2, Realme X series, and Galaxy A50s, among others

Key specifications of Vivo V17 Pro:
Display: 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) super AMOLED, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 Schott Xenasation UP glass protection
OS: Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.1
Processor: 11nm class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core with Adreno 612 GPU
RAM + Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X + 128GB UFS 2.1 
Primary Quad-camera module: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX582 sensor, F1.78 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, 6P lens) with dual-LED flash + 8MP (with 120-degree ultra-wide sensor with F2.2 aperture with 2.5cm super macro)+ 13MP telephoto lens (with 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, F2.5 aperture) + 2MP (for portrait with F2.4 aperture)
Front dual-snapper: 32MP wide-angle lens (with F2.2 aperture) + 8MP (with 105-degree ultra-wide sensor, F2.2 aperture) with LED flash
Battery: 4,100mAh with 18W dual-engine fast charging
Network: Dual-SIM 4G-LTE (dual standby)
Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type C port. FM Radio
Dimensions: 159.0 x 74.7 x 9.8mm
Weight: 201.8g
Colours: Midnight Ocean/Glacier Ice
Price: Rs 29,990

