WhatsApp dark mode feature comes to select Android phones

Last week, WhatsApp reached a 5 billion installation count on Play store, making it the second non-Google apps to such a massive milestone. But, recently Facebook-owned Instant Messaging (IM) app came under scrutiny for proper lack of security, as spy operators were able to break-in several high profile global personalities including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Now, it is facing stiff competition from Telegram, Snapchat, and others.

After the Pegasus spy tool scandal, WhatsApp has patched the security loophole and is also improving the user experience of the messaging app. Now, the company has released the crowd favorite dark mode, which is already available in Facebook Messenger, to the WhatsApp for Android version, WABetaInfo blog reported.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.13: what's new? WhatsApp to finally release the dark theme for beta testers TODAY! (Updating screenshots..)https://t.co/iPbStbnTob — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 21, 2020

Sadly, this feature is limited to the WhatsApp beta app users via Android 2.20.13 update. But, one thing is certain that the long wait for dark mode is expected to end this year.

Must read | Amazon founder Jeff Bezos phone hacked through WhatsApp

The dark mode will enhance the visual appeal of the user-interface and also, given the amount of time people spend on the messaging app, it will greatly improve the battery life of the mobile phone.

It can be noted that the company has been testing dark mode in WhatsApp for iOS for the past several months. If things go as planned, we might expect the public version of the dark mode for both the Android mobiles and iPhones might roll-out in a few months.

