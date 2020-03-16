WhatsApp to get this Snapchat-like self-destructing message feature soon

Though it has the highest active user-base (more than a billion) for a messenger app, lately the WhatsApp, has come under the scanner for lack of proper user privacy. It is facing stiff competition from rivals such as Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, among others. Recently, in a bid to enhance the user experience, the company introduced the dark mode to the WhatsApp.

Now, the Facebook-owned company is set to bring another value-added feature to the WhatsApp. It has released a Snapchat-like messaging feature in the latest beta update 2.20.84 for Android phones, reported WABetaInfo, an app developer community blog.

The new feature, dubbed as Delete Messages, will allow the sender to set a timer, wherein once the text or multimedia content lands in the inbox of the receiver and the latter sees it, the message will get automatically deleted after the pre-defined time lapses.

The user will get five options-- off, one hour, one week, one month and one year. As of now, it is visible on the Android beta version of the WhatsApp and is expected to be made available in the iOS version soon.

Once the company receives the feedback about the 'Delete Messages' feature from the registered testers, it will conduct a final test to weed out any bugs and finally make it available to the public via a software update.

