'Yoga, Indian spirituality has solution to all ills facing world'

Yogini Kaliji, a Yoga and spirituality exponent from Devi Peetha in the US, said she was spreading the essence of the Sanathana Dharma in 40 nations through 53 TriYoga centres.

A disciple of seer Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami of Avadhoota Datta Peetha, whose 80th birthday is being celebrated on Thursday, May 26, she is on a visit to Mysuru for a few days.

She was felicitated at the house of industrialist Ranga Krishna on Panchamantra Road in Kuvempu Nagar on Wednesday, when she demonstrated numerous Yoga mudras.

Inquisitiveness

Kaliji said the Yoga and Indian spirituality had a solution to all ills facing the world. ‘’The purpose of both the Yoga and the spirituality is to make a better human being, which starts with self-realisation. In my case, the transformation was gradual and natural. I was a sanathana Hindu, without my knowledge or any initiation. I realised it only when I was 20 years old in 1980. The Yoga mudras came to me spontaneously and I practised them and propagated them,” she recalled.

“It was only after a decade of my realisation of my spirituality that I met my Gurus Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami and Mattha Jayalakshmi (the seer’s mother) in 1990. As a child, I loved fruits and once I learnt that some of my food items were the result of killing animals, I quit meat. Since the past 40 years, I am a pure vegan and do no consume any products derived from animals, including milk,” she said.

Principles

“Ahimsa has been propagated in the Sanathana Dharma in various forms from time to time. People may have changed them from time to time for their convenience. But, finally the essence of the dharma is ahimsa and love for all living beings and nature. Indian spirituality promotes compassion, wisdom and purity of mind,” Kaliji said.

Secretary of Sri Vedavyasa Yoga Foundation K Raghavendra Pai said that Kaliji performs 1,200 mudras, besides practising the Yoga, Samskrutha slokas and music.

“She has visited India 28 times since 1981. She is an exponent of TriYoga, which includes Yogaflow and Prana Vidya. It also includes Yoga Philosophy, vegan diet and Yoga Music. Over 150 of her disciples across the globe have assumed Indian-origin names,” he said.