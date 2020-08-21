A monsoon revival

Every year, 45-year-old Sudha Revankar eagerly waits for the monsoon, so that she can return home to Karwar and be in the midst of nature, which comes alive with a hundred shades of green and innumerable waterfalls.

However, Sudha is a little upset this year, as heavy rains coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic is preventing people residing outside Uttara Kannada district from visiting the region, which is home to several monsoon falls.

Last year, the district saw unprecedented rains, with floods in August leaving hundreds of people homeless and shattered. The floods also affected families who earned their livelihood by arranging treks and trips for tourists to the lesser-known seasonal waterfalls.

Though there are no floods this year, the heavy rains have made it difficult for people to navigate through the roads leading to these scenic spots. Also, waterlogging along state highways passing through the district have kept the tourists at bay.

Nevertheless, these unassuming waterfalls are back in full glory, unbound by the human world and its miseries. Many local residents are showcasing the beauty of their hometown by putting up the pictures of these pristine seasonal falls on social media. And this has made the locals here the envy of nature enthusiasts in the state, as the former are enjoying the seasonal spectacle without the presence of outsiders.

Hidden gems

While waterfalls like Sathodi, Magodu, Vajra and Unchalli are frequented by outsiders, there are other beautiful falls which are seasonal and not frequented by tourists.

One such waterfall is the Golari waterfalls near Toduru, 17 km from Karwar. Located amidst dense foliage off the NH-66, this waterfall cascades from a height of 65 feet. Its clean water and lush green surroundings make it unique in the region. Other waterfalls like the Acchakanye and Nagaramaradi in Karwar taluk have also been attracting the locals.

Other waterfalls which are at the top in the trekkers wish list are the Bangar Kusuma waterfalls located near Gerusoppa and Apsarkonda near Kasarkod in Honnavar taluk. Located 35 km away from Honnavar, Bangara Kusuma is a real treat for jaded souls.

Apsarkonda, which literally means ‘pond of the angels’, is a seasonal waterfall formed by the Sharavathi river, which springs to life during the monsoon and fades away once the rain retreats. The forest department has also developed a beautiful beach and garden near the falls.

While the Jog falls draws tourists from across the world, few people know about the Mavingundi waterfalls, just five kilometres from Jog and one kilometre from Mavingundi village in Siddapur taluk. It leaps from a height of 800 feet and is a stunner in itself. Other waterfalls in Siddapur like the Husuru, Vatehole, Burude (also known as Dodmane falls) are unspoiled too and are popular hangouts of the locals.

Bennehole, which is formed by a tributary of the Aghanashini river, is located in the Devimane Ghats in the Western Ghats between Sirsi and Kumta; it derives its name from the white, creamy flow of the water.

Even Yellapur taluk, which comes under the Malenad region, has picture-perfect waterfalls like the Dabbesalu, Shirle, Kanchanagadde and Kanuru which are worth visiting.

As much as they enjoy having these falls to themselves, the locals also hope that the pandemic comes under control by the time the monsoon ends, so that these regions may see some footfall and they can earn a living.