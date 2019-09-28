From 'Royal' Dasara to people’s festival

The evolution of the royal Dasara into people’s Dasara or Naada Habba has an element of Kannada activism and also the love and devotion of the people of Mysuru towards their erstwhile maharaja and his dynasty.

Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of the erstwhile Mysuru State, conducted his last Dasara in public in 1969.

In 1970, Navaratri was to begin on October 1 and Vijayadashami was slated for October 10. Preparations were in full swing in the Mysuru Palace for a grand Dasara celebration since the first week of August, with the onset of Shravana. However, by Ganesha Chaturthi (September 4, 1970), the enthusiasm faded as his Privy Purse was abolished.

P V Nanjaraja Urs, a retired professor, writer and relative of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, said the king was devastated with the passing of the Presidential Order as he did not have an alternative source of income. “However, Wadiyar accepted the situation and decided to restrict the Dasara celebrations to the palace premises as a ritual was followed for a long time. Thus, he stopped ascending the throne during Dasara celebrations. He moved the rituals to the smaller Amba Vilas Durbar Hall inside the palace,” Urs recalled.

The decision of Wadiyar to abstain from celebrating the festival shocked a section of the people of Mysuru who had grown up watching the traditional Dasara. But, they did not know what to do.

Kannada activist and writer Na Nagalingaswamy, who founded Kannada Kranthidala, was an ardent fan of Wadiyar. He sought people’s support and managed to mobilise funds, and bought an idol of Chamundeshwari made of sandalwood. He borrowed a wooden howdah from the palace. He brought an elephant on hire after talks with the forest department and asked a few folk art troupes to accompany it.

The first celebration of people’s Dasara thus started in 1970. Writer G Satyanarayana, popularly known as Gouri Sathya, said the initiative of Nagalingaswamy was more a protest than a procession. He demanded that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar continue the massive Jamboo Savari.

The procession of an idol of Chamundeshwari, placed in the wooden howdah, carried by an elephant, started from the circle in front of Padma Talkies in Agrahara and culminated at Ayurveda College Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road. The 101 Ganapathi Temple was constructed later on the spot, from where the procession started.

Growing strength

After learning about the initiative of Nagalingaswamy, a few philanthropists and VIPs joined to celebrate Dasara in 1971. This core committee (lead by D Jayadevaraja Urs, who went on to become MLC and MLA) included F K Irani, founder of Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd; and B C Lingaiah, former Mysuru Municipal Council president. The committee was later expanded to include Sahukar Thimmaiah, Subba Rao of Aravinda Parimala Works, R Vasudeva Murthy of Mahajana Education Society, writer Subramanyaraje Urs (Chaduranga) and others. It existed till D Devaraj Urs was chief minister (1977).

They took out a procession from the Oval Grounds, in front of the Crawford Hall, up to the junction of Race Course and Lake on Lalitha Mahal Road. It was a better show with teams of policemen and NCC marching with the elephant carrying the idol of Chamundeshwari.

Meanwhile, a separate procession was also taken out by the fans of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, with his portrait, from Vani Vilas Market in Agrahara, which demanded that he continue the Jamboo Savari.

On September 23, 1974, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar died. That did not stop his fans from having simple processions in 1973 and 1974. In 1975, D Jayadevaraja Urs, who was an MLC then, prevailed uponDevaraja Urs to support them to conduct Dasara. Thus, the state government sponsored Jamboo Savari for the first time.

Devaraja Urs inaugurated the celebrations within the palace premises in 1975 and 1976, and the golden howdah was borrowed from the palace, then headed by Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, for Jamboo Savari.

The silver chariot, palanquin, police band, and tableaux were added to the procession from 1975.

Nanjaraja Urs said that when the government started sponsoring the celebration of Naada Habba, an idol of Chamundeshwari was ordered. “It was in the style of Chola sculptures. In 1990, one HNK Gowda sponsored an idol of Chamundeshwari in the native Hoysala style, which is now being used for the procession,” he said.

Under Ramakrishna Hegde as chief minister, the tradition of inaugurating Dasara celebrations on Padya (first day of the month of Ashwija) atop the Chamundi Hill started in 1984.

The Dasara Exhibition Authority was constituted the same year.

In 1989, the inauguration returned to the palace premises. Former president R Venkatraman launched the Jamboo Savari in 1990.

Only in 1991, a return procession, like the ones taken out by the erstwhile kings from Bannimantapa, was held. The same year, music programmes were moved from the Durbar Hall to the palace courtyard to accommodate more people. Concerts were extended to other venues like Jaganmohan Palace to accommodate more artistes.

A heavy shift

Gajapayana, the journey of Dasara elephants to Mysuru city, started in 1998 at Veeranahosahalli. Earlier, the Wadiyar kings went to the forest to invite kavadis — and also elephants — to Dasara festivities. The venue of Gajapayana from Nagapura Tribal Rehabilitation Centre to Veeranahosahalli in 2018.

Now, Dasara events are held in a total of 21 venues. While a prominent person from the society is invited to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations atop the Chamundi Hill on Padya, the chief minister takes part in the Nandi Dwaja pooja and offers floral tributes to the idol of Chamundeshwari in the golden howdah during Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami.

The governor graces the Torch Light Parade at Bannimantapa the same evening.