Amit Panghal in semis with first world championship win

Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) in action during the Round of 16 at the AIBA Men’s World Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo/PTI

Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) was assured of a maiden world championship medal after the Indian boxer advanced to the semifinals of the big event here on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Panghal, who is also the reigning Asian champion, defeated Philippines' Carlo Paalam 4-1 to be assured of at least a bronze in the marquee tournament.

Panghal had earlier defeated Paalam in the Asian Games semifinals last year.

In the last-four stage, the Haryana-pugilist will be up against Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov, who stunned Armenia's European gold-medallist and sixth seed Artur Hovhannisyan in his quarterfinal showdown.

The Indian was a quarterfinalist in the last edition of the world championship, losing a fiercely-contested bout to the then defending champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the 49kg category. 

