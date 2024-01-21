How the stars aligned for Chopra

The author goes on to discuss the role of luck in Chopra winning the Olympic medal which only Abhinav Bindra and the celebrated men’s hockey team were able to do earlier. Chopra suffered a devastating right elbow injury in the middle of 2019 and didn’t have much option but to go under the knife. If the pandemic hadn’t forced the postponement of the Olympics, Chopra would have missed his chance. That’s not the only ‘luck’ the author goes on to talk about; he also speaks about how his great opponent German Johannes Vetter faltered miserably in Tokyo, making it a tad easier for Chopra to outshine all. Well, yes, the stars did align for Chopra, but the man keeps on delivering on big occasions. Ultimately, you make your own luck, don’t you?