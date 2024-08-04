Olympics 2024: Viktor Axelsen predicts Lakshya Sen will be among gold favourites in Los Angeles Games

Paris: Lakshya Sen was undone by nerves, defending champion Viktor Axelsen said after defeating him in the Olympic semifinals but also predicted that the Indian youngster would be among the favourites to win a gold medal four years from now in the Los Angeles Games.

Axelsen defeated Sen 22-20 21-14, managing to rally in both the games against the talented Indian player who will now play for a bronze medal on Monday.

"Lakshya is an amazing player. He has shown in this Olympics that he is a very, very strong competitor and I am sure in four years from now, he will be one of the favourites to win the gold," Axelsen told 'Jio Cinema' after the win here on Sunday.