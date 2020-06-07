Suárez back from surgery in time for opener

Barcelona's Suárez back from surgery in time for opener

Barcelona says Luis Suárez has been cleared by team doctors to play when the Spanish league resumes.

Uruguay striker Suárez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on January 12 and hasn't played since.

The club said Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona's first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on June 13.

The 33-year-old Suárez may have to lead the attack with Lionel Messi receiving treatment on his right thigh.

Barcelona leads the league by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds left.

The competition was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus.

 

