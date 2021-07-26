Biel Chess festival: Indian GM Nihal Sarin takes second spot in rapid event

India's young Grandmaster Nihal Sarin posted four wins and two draws to finish second in the Rapid section of the Biel International Chess Festival here.

The 17-year-old Sarin (Elo rating 2620) held GM Gata Kamsky (Elo 2658) to a creditable draw, ending the American player's five-match winning run.

He ended with 10 points out of a possible 14 from seven rounds in the Rapid event which concluded late on Sunday.

The Indian GM posted wins over Kiril Alekseenko (Russia), veteran Israeli GM Boris Gelfand, Vincent Keymer and Maxime Lagarde. He drew with Alan Pichot and Kamsky while going down to Swiss GM Noel Studer.

Kamsky got off to a very good start with five straight wins before Sarin halted the streak. In the seventh and final round, Keymer pulled off an upset over the American veteran.

The eight players will also participate in the Classical event being held as part of the Grandmaster Triathlon beginning on Tuesday. The Blitz section will be held on July 31.

Sarin will begin his campaign in the Classical event with a game against Alekseenko.

