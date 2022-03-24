BYJU'S named sponsor of Qatar World Cup

BYJU'S named sponsor of Qatar World Cup

Financial details of the agreement were not announced

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 24 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 15:06 ist
Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju's. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Indian education technology firm BYJU'S was named as a sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer.

Financial details of the agreement were not announced.

"It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in a statement.

Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."

The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Byju's
Qatar World Cup
Sports News
Byju Raveendran
FIFA

What's Brewing

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

DH Toon | Voters, rising fuel cost and 'short memories'

DH Toon | Voters, rising fuel cost and 'short memories'

Passive smoking puts Rs 56K crore burden on healthcare

Passive smoking puts Rs 56K crore burden on healthcare

 