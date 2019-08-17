A privilege and honour to be retained as coach: Shastri

Ravi Shastri was announced as the Indian Men's cricket team coach till the 2021 T20 World Cup on August 16. He beat the likes of Mike Hesson and Tom Moody to be retained in the position in a decision made by Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Kapil Dev, Shanta Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad.

The former Indian all-rounder gave his first official interview to BCCI today where he thanked the CAC and sounded out the plans and goals for the future.

After being retained as Head Coach, Ravi Shastri listed out the challenges ahead & his future plans for Team India.

"I first accepted the job because I had the belief that this Indian team could leave behind a legacy that very few teams have managed to. They can become a model that other teams might want to emulate in the future and we are on track for it though there is always room for improvement," said Shastri.

The Indian coach also lauded the team's fielding efforts and he believed it has been one of the best aspects of the team in the past few years. "The fielding skills and commitment of whoever wants to play for the team must of the highest level," he said.

India's series win against Australia in Australia was the first-ever by an Indian team in history, and Shastri believed that one of the team's best achievement is winning a game in each away series, be it South Africa or England. He also spoke of the importance of a smooth transition, especially since a lot of youngsters will come into the team soon, mostly in white-ball cricket.

Shastri's first assignment after re-appointment will be a two-Test series against the West Indies starting next week. It will be India's first match of the new Test Championship and so a lot is at stake for the team.