Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand as India watch with bated breath

Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Afghanistan made one change with Mujeeb ur Rahman coming in place of Sharafuddin while New Zealand fielded an unchanged playing XI.

The Indian team will watch with bated breath as New Zealand face Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match, the result of which will decide the semifinal line-up from Group 2.

A win for the Kiwis would shut India's hopes of advancing to the last-four as it would take them to eight points, putting things beyond the reach of Virat Kohli's men.

If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on Kane Williamson & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin.

However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

The Teams:

Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.



