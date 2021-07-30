After Krunal, Chahal and Gowtham test positive for Covid: Report

Indian cricket players Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report by news agency ANI.

They both were part of the squad that toured Sri Lanka.

Their teammate Krunal Pandya had tested positive for the virus just three days ago.

Chahal and Gowtham have been added to the list of close contacts that also include Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar.

