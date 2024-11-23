After record day 2 turnout, BGT opening match set to achieve all-time high Test attendance in Western Australia

<p>Perth: A record turnout for the second successive day in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium here has set the stage for the match to achieve an all-time high Test attendance in Western Australia.</p>.<p>After a dramatic opening day dominated by the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack, which saw an astonishing 17 wickets tumble, Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased exceptional resilience.</p>.<p>Their unbroken 172-run partnership has put India firmly in control of the match, with an overall lead of 218 runs.</p>.Perth Test: Jaiswal, Rahul shine bright as India gain complete control with 218-run lead.<p>"Today’s crowd of 32,368 at the NRMA Insurance West Test is a record for any day of Test cricket in Perth. The total attendance across the first two days is 63670," stated Cricket Australia.</p>.<p>With three days remaining, the ongoing match is poised to break the all-time attendance record for a Test match in Western Australia.</p>.<p>The current record stands at 103,440, set during the 2006-07 Ashes Test at the WACA. To surpass this milestone, an additional 39,771 fans need to attend over the next three days.</p>.<p>The first day of the Test had already set a new benchmark, with 31,302 spectators filling the stadium, breaking the previous single-day record of 22,178, achieved during the second day of the 2017 Ashes Test at the WACA. </p>