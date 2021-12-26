Ashes: Aus win toss, opt to bowl first in 3rd Test

Ashes: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first in 3rd Test against England

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Dec 26 2021, 05:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 05:15 ist
The start of play is delayed due to rain before Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third Ashes test against England in Melbourne on Sunday.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane and the second test at Adelaide Oval.

