Ashes: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first in 3rd Test against England

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third Ashes test against England in Melbourne on Sunday.
Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane and the second test at Adelaide Oval.
