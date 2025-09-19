Asia Cup 2025: India win toss, to bat first against Oman

<p>India rested their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bat first against Oman in the last Group A tie of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.</p><p>The match is inconsequential as with two from as many games India have already qualified for the Super 4s stage while Oman, who have lost both the matches that they have played are out of the tournament. </p><p>The only unknown factor will be the track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, where India will be play their only game of this tournament. In fact, the team did not even even go to Abu Dhabi as it reached there only on the match day.</p><p>India made two changes from the XI that took the field against Pakistan with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh coming in place of Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy respectively.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.</p><p><strong>Oman:</strong> Jatinder Singh (capt), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.</p>