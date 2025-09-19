Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: India win toss, to bat first against Oman

India made two changes from the XI with Harshit Rana and and Arshdeep coming in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 14:05 IST
CricketAsia CupIndian cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us