Aus beats Sri Lanka by 20 runs in 1st Twenty20 match

Australia beats Sri Lanka by 20 runs in 1st Twenty20 match

Josh Hazlewood led Australia with four wickets for 12 runs in his four overs while Adam Zampa took 3-18

AP
AP, Sydney,
  • Feb 11 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 19:50 ist
Australia's Josh Hazlewood (C) celebrates his wicket of Sri Lanka's batsman Chamika Karunaratne with teammates. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 20 runs in its first Twenty20 match since capturing the T20 World Cup last November in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka finished with 122 runs for eight wickets on Friday after Australia scored 149-9 after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and sent the home side in to bat.

Sri Lanka's required run total was adjusted under the Duckworth-Lewis system due to a short rain delay that reduced the visitors' overs to 19.

Josh Hazlewood led Australia with four wickets for 12 runs in his four overs while Adam Zampa took 3-18.

The teams play again on Sunday at the SCG in the second game of the five-match series.

In the Australian innings, Ben McDermott carried his impressive Big Bash form into the first T20 international to help the hosts set Sri Lanka a moderate initial target of 150, later reduced to 143 due to the rain delay.

McDermott recorded his first half-century at international level with 53 from 41 balls before falling lbw to Chamika Karunaratne.

McDermott, who replaced the rested David Warner as captain Aaron Finch's opening partner, was restricted in the opening stages but began to find his groove.

Finch went cheaply but McDermott, who averaged 48 in the T20 Big Bash, built a hard-fought 50-run partnership with Josh Inglis (23).

“It was an unbelievable performance from our bowlers," Finch said.

Sri Lanka has not beaten Australia in T20 cricket since 2017.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Twenty20
Sri Lanka
Cricket
Sports News
Josh Hazlewood

What's Brewing

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

 