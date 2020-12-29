Australia fined for slow over-rate in loss to India

Tim Paine's side were ruled to be two overs short of the target

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 29 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 15:39 ist
Australia's captain Tim Paine (2nd R) leads his team off the field after their loss to India in the second cricket Test match. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in their defeat by India in the second test in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Tim Paine's side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration with match referee David Boon imposing the sanction.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short."

Cricket's global governing body said Paine pleaded guilty to the offence and there was no need for a formal hearing.

India won the second test within four days in Melbourne on Tuesday, a rousing eight-wicket victory which levelled the four-match series at 1-1.

The third test is scheduled to begin on Jan. 7. 

ICC
India
Australia
Cricket
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

