Australia's Big Bash League to be shortened from 2023-24

Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) will be shortened to a 44-game season from 2023-24, Cricket Australia announced on Friday as it brought forward changes in the tournament structure set to be implemented under the new broadcast deal.
The Twenty20 competition will be cut by 17 matches, featuring 40 home-and-away matches plus four finals from the next edition.
The changes come 12 months in advance of a seven-year broadcast deal agreed between Cricket Australia and media partners Seven Network and Foxtel.
Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said a shorter BBL would allow the league "greater flexibility" to deliver the "best possible fixture for clubs and fans".
The Women's Big Bash will remain unchanged from its 59-game season.
