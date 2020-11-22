Australia's McDonald says Smith can handle India's bouncer barrage

India are welcome to subject Steve Smith to a bouncer barrage but the batsman is well-equipped to succeed against such strategy, Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald said on Sunday.

Smith was concussed by a short-pitched delivery from Jofra Archer at Lord's last year and was also bounced out several times by New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner last summer.

The top-ranked test batsman can expect similar treatment from India but McDonald is unfazed by the prospect, pointing out that Smith bounced back from the Lord's concussion with a double century at Old Trafford.

"Even in one-day cricket and T20 cricket, he's been able to score runs with that plan being adopted by opponents," said McDonald.

"So, I don't necessarily see it as a weakness ... they (India) can keep approaching it that way if they want."

Virat Kohli and his men did try it when Australia played three one-day internationals in India earlier this year, and a repeat of the ploy wouldn't surprise.

"It's going to be a tactic a lot of bowling units will use against our top-line batters, especially with four men out in one-day cricket," McDonald said.

"They've used that tactic before and he's (Smith) done well on it before. I'm suggesting that plan hasn't necessarily worked to its full effect."

India and Australia will clash in the first of the three one-day internationals in Sydney on Friday.

They will also play three Twenty20 matches before a four-test series gets underway at Adelaide on Dec. 17.