Bangladesh reach 42-0 in second innings, still need 471 runs to win first Test

India dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40

  • Dec 16 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 17:26 ist
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) and Zakir Hasan run between the wickets during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India. Credit: AFP Photo

Set a stiff 513-run target to win, Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the opening Test against India here on Friday.

India dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40.

Skipper KL Rahul, however, didn't enforce the follow-on.

India then declared their second innings for 258 for 2 after Shubman Gill (110 off 152 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (102 not out off 130 balls) hit centuries.

At the break, Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) were at the crease for the home team.

Brief Scores:

India: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).

Bangladesh: 150 and 42 for none in 12 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 25). 

