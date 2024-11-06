Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BBL: Warner named Sydney Thunder captain, returns to leadership role in Australian cricket after 6 years

His lifetime leadership ban was overturned by Cricket Australia last month, paving the way for his captaincy before he bids goodbye to competitive cricket.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 11:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 11:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketDavid WarnerAustralia cricketBig Bash League

Follow us on :

Follow Us