Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India win toss, bat first in series opener vs Australia

K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the batting for the visitors, while Washington Sundar has been selected as the sole spinner.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 02:20 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 02:20 IST
