Brisbane Test: Aus 21/0 at stumps, lead by 54 runs

Brisbane Test: Australia 21/0 at stumps, lead India by 54 runs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2021, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 13:30 ist
India's Washington Sundar ducks to avoid a bouncer during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. Credit: AP

Australia were 21/0 at the end of day 3 of the fourth Test at Brisbane, leading India by 54 runs.

Scoreboard:

Australia 1st innings 369 (M. Labuschagne 108, T. Paine 50; T. Natarajan 3-78, W. Sundar 3-89)

India 1st innings (overnight 62-2)

R. Sharma c Starc b Lyon 44

S. Gill c Smith b Cummins 7

C. Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 25

A. Rahane c Wade b Starc 37

M. Agarwal c Smith b Hazlewood 38

R. Pant c Green b Hazlewood 23

W. Sundar c Green b Starc 62

S. Thakur b Cummins 67

N. Saini c Smith b Hazlewood 5

M. Siraj b Hazlewood 13

T. Natarajan not out 1

Extras (b5, lb7, nb2) 14

Total (all out, 111.4 overs) 336

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Gill), 2-60 (Sharma), 3-105 (Pujara), 4-144 (Rahane), 5-161 (Agarwal), 6-186 (Pant), 7-309 (Thakur), 8-320 (Saini), 9-328 (Sundar), 10-336 (Siraj)

Bowling: Starc 23-3-88-2, Hazlewood 24.4-6-57-5 (2nb), Cummins 27-5-94-2, Green 8-1-20-0, Lyon 28-9-65-1, Labuschagne 1-1-0-0

Australia 2nd innings

M. Harris not out 1

D. Warner not out 20

Total (for 0 wkts, 6 overs) 21

To bat: M. Labuschagne, S. Smith, M. Wade, C. Green, T. Paine. P.Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood

Bowling: Siraj 2-1-12-0, Natarajan 3-0-6-0, Sundar 1-0-3-0

Toss: Australia

More to follow

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
Cricket
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia
India

What's Brewing

Gagandeep Kang: A sane voice amid vaccine uncertainty

Gagandeep Kang: A sane voice amid vaccine uncertainty

A meld of rhythm and instinct

A meld of rhythm and instinct

A pause in the clouds

A pause in the clouds

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

 