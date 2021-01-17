Brisbane Test: Australia 21/0 at stumps, lead India by 54 runs

Australia were 21/0 at the end of day 3 of the fourth Test at Brisbane, leading India by 54 runs.

Scoreboard:

Australia 1st innings 369 (M. Labuschagne 108, T. Paine 50; T. Natarajan 3-78, W. Sundar 3-89)

India 1st innings (overnight 62-2)

R. Sharma c Starc b Lyon 44

S. Gill c Smith b Cummins 7

C. Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 25

A. Rahane c Wade b Starc 37

M. Agarwal c Smith b Hazlewood 38

R. Pant c Green b Hazlewood 23

W. Sundar c Green b Starc 62

S. Thakur b Cummins 67

N. Saini c Smith b Hazlewood 5

M. Siraj b Hazlewood 13

T. Natarajan not out 1

Extras (b5, lb7, nb2) 14

Total (all out, 111.4 overs) 336

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Gill), 2-60 (Sharma), 3-105 (Pujara), 4-144 (Rahane), 5-161 (Agarwal), 6-186 (Pant), 7-309 (Thakur), 8-320 (Saini), 9-328 (Sundar), 10-336 (Siraj)

Bowling: Starc 23-3-88-2, Hazlewood 24.4-6-57-5 (2nb), Cummins 27-5-94-2, Green 8-1-20-0, Lyon 28-9-65-1, Labuschagne 1-1-0-0

Australia 2nd innings

M. Harris not out 1

D. Warner not out 20

Total (for 0 wkts, 6 overs) 21

To bat: M. Labuschagne, S. Smith, M. Wade, C. Green, T. Paine. P.Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood

Bowling: Siraj 2-1-12-0, Natarajan 3-0-6-0, Sundar 1-0-3-0

Toss: Australia

