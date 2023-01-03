Bumrah joins ODI team for SL series after NCA clearance

Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series after NCA clearance

Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 15:44 ist
India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in nets during a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 19, 2022. Credit: AFP File Photo

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday added to India's ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after National Cricket Academy declared him fit for home series beginning January 10.

Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

Also Read — New Zealand all out for 449 in first innings against Pakistan in second Test

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," said the BCCI in a statement.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Cricket news
Jasprit Bumrah
Sports News
Team India
ODIs

What's Brewing

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

 