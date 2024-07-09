Chapter closed but not fully: Retired Warner says he is open to play Champions Trophy next year

This is not the first time that Warner has shown interest in playing the 50-over tournament. Even while announcing his ODI and Test retirement in January, he had said he'd be open to playing the Champions Trophy, which is set to return after an eight-year hiatus in Pakistan next year.

Back in January when Pat Cummins was asked about Warner's return for the Champions Trophy, Cummins had said "I think it's probably time to give some others a crack [in ODIs], but knowing that he's going to still be playing cricket."

"So it might be more of a kind of break glass in an emergency option. But, you know, David is going to be scoring runs somewhere in the world. So you never quite know that this is (the end)."

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Warner, who retired as Australia's highest scorer and seventh-most prolific batter in the world in T20 format with 3,277 runs from 110 matches at an average of 33.43 and strike rate of 142.47, thanked his family, fans and teammates.

"For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks."