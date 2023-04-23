Clinical CSK beat KKR by 49 runs in IPL

Clinical CSK beat KKR by 49 runs in IPL

Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with his teammates walks back to the pavilion after winning the Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Credit: AFP Photo

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane slammed quick half-centuries to guide CSK to an imposing 235 for four after being asked to bat.

Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK's scoring rate high.

CSK top-order took most of the KKR bowlers to cleaners to pile up the big score.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/29 from 4 overs) was KKR's lone bright spot in the bowling department.

Chasing, KKR could manage 186 for eight in their 20 overs.

Jason Roy made a quickfire 26-ball 61, while Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 33-ball 53 but it was not enough to chase down the mammoth target.

Maheesh Theekshana (2/32) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43) picked up two wickets each for CSK.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 235/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 71 not out, Devon Conway 56, Shivam Dube 50; Suyash Sharma 1/29). PTI SSC

Kolkata Knight Riders: 186/8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 61, Rinku Singh 53 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2/32).

