Coronavirus: All cricketers of Pakistan Super League tested COVID-19 negative, says Pakistan Cricket Board

  • Mar 19 2020, 14:31 ist
  Mar 19 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday claimed that all the 128 COVID-19 tests it conducted on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners involved in the PSL have come negative.

The PCB had conducted the tests on March 17. Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 COVID-19 tests on Monday and results of that were also negative.

"It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns."

The PCB was forced to postpone the knockout stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has led to cancellation or postponement of sporting events across the globe.

The 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

