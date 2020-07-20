Dean Jones trolls Ian Bell after he posts son's video

Dean Jones trolls Ian Bell after he posts son's video

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 12:30 ist
Former Australian player and present TV commitator Dean Jones. Credit: DH File Photo

On July 19, when former England batsman Ian Bell shared a video of his seven-year-old son playing cricket, Dean Jones directed another one of his hilarious online sledges.

"Proud dad moment! Joseph's first-ever cricket game," Bell had tweeted, along with the video. 

Responding to Bell’s tweet, the former Australian batsman wrote "Is he taller than you?" followed by laughing emojis.

The right-handed batsman made his debut against Pakistan in 1984 at Adelaide. 

Earlier, Jones had trolled former England skipper Nasser Hussain and former New Zealand bowler Scott Styris. He had asked Styris if they were "bowling beach balls" to an International Cricket Council (ICC) tweet on him being among nine players to have scored a century on debut while batting at no. 9. 

He had also tagged Nasser Hussain in a funny video of a man in the streets taking guard with a bat and doing some shadow batting and wrote: "Is that you?"

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dean Jones
Cricket

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 