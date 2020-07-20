Dean Jones trolls Ian Bell after he posts son's video

On July 19, when former England batsman Ian Bell shared a video of his seven-year-old son playing cricket, Dean Jones directed another one of his hilarious online sledges.

"Proud dad moment! Joseph's first-ever cricket game," Bell had tweeted, along with the video.

Proud dad moment! Joseph’s first ever cricket game. 🥰🏏😍 pic.twitter.com/e25LIg7H0B — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 19, 2020

Responding to Bell’s tweet, the former Australian batsman wrote "Is he taller than you?" followed by laughing emojis.

The right-handed batsman made his debut against Pakistan in 1984 at Adelaide.

Earlier, Jones had trolled former England skipper Nasser Hussain and former New Zealand bowler Scott Styris. He had asked Styris if they were "bowling beach balls" to an International Cricket Council (ICC) tweet on him being among nine players to have scored a century on debut while batting at no. 9.

He had also tagged Nasser Hussain in a funny video of a man in the streets taking guard with a bat and doing some shadow batting and wrote: "Is that you?"